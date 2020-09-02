Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.02%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) was valued at $29.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.74 while reaching the peak value of $30.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.59. The stock current value is $29.88.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend. Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on WMG’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, representing an aggregate quarterly dividend of approximately $61.2 million (based on the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock). The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging -14.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.99 and $34.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1366783 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was -0.80%, having the revenues showcasing -0.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.92B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Warner Music Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.80%. The shares increased approximately by 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.80% during last recorded quarter.