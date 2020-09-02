Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Profit Margins posted 1.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) was valued at $32.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.50 while reaching the peak value of $36.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.08. The stock current value is $35.98.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, Shoe Carnival Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results. Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales. You can read further details here

Shoe Carnival Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.62 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $12.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) full year performance was 20.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoe Carnival Inc. shares are logging -10.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.56 and $40.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1161062 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) recorded performance in the market was -3.49%, having the revenues showcasing 28.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 464.86M, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shoe Carnival Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.86, with a change in the price was noted +13.34. In a similar fashion, Shoe Carnival Inc. posted a movement of +58.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 192,494 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCVL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Shoe Carnival Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shoe Carnival Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.17%, alongside a boost of 20.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.00% during last recorded quarter.