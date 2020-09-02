Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -28.49%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.46 after opening rate of $1.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.36 before closing at $1.40.

Recently in News on August 28, 2020, Lipocine Provides Regulatory Update for TLANDO™. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has informed the Company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) and is committed to taking action as expeditiously as possible. The anticipated Prescription Drug User Food Act (“PDUFA”) goal date was August 28, 2020 for TLANDO. Although the FDA did not provide a timeline on a new action date, the FDA informed the Company that the review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The FDA has not asked for any additional data and the Company has provided the FDA with all information requested to date. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was -55.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -60.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 348.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2084017 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 263.73%, having the revenues showcasing 58.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.98M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1781, with a change in the price was noted +0.8417. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +177.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,993,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 263.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 142.21%, alongside a downfall of -55.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.08% during last recorded quarter.