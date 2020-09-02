Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is on the roll with an average volume of 321.81K in the recent 3 months

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is priced at $4.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.82 and reached a high price of $5.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.73. The stock touched a low price of $3.67.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Kubient Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option and Closing of Initial Public Offering. Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,500,000 units at a price of $5.00 per unit and partial exercise of the overallotment option for additional warrants to purchase 375,000 shares of common stock. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kubient Inc. shares are logging -18.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.65 and $5.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8432699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kubient Inc. (KBNT) recorded performance in the market was -0.24%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.06M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kubient Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Considering, the past performance of Kubient Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.24%. The shares increased approximately by -0.24% in the 7-day charts.