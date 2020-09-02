Here is why Nautilus Inc. (NLS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.85%

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is priced at $14.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.83 and reached a high price of $14.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.85. The stock touched a low price of $11.80.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, Nautilus, Inc. Disrupts Home Fitness with First Dual-Mode Indoor Cycling Bike. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced the new Bowflex® VeloCore™ – the industry’s first (un) stationary, dual-mode bike that combines leaning technology with digital connectivity for a dynamic full body workout and an immersive digital experience. You can read further details here

Nautilus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.91 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) full year performance was 949.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nautilus Inc. shares are logging -6.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1142.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $15.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1721766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) recorded performance in the market was 691.43%, having the revenues showcasing 91.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 405.39M, as it employees total of 433 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nautilus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted +10.02. In a similar fashion, Nautilus Inc. posted a movement of +207.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,531,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLS is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Nautilus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 691.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 384.27%, alongside a boost of 949.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.56% during last recorded quarter.