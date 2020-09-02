Do YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) beta value of 3.43 signposts another twist?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.03 and reached a high price of $4.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.17. The stock touched a low price of $4.02.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Holland Earns Two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards. Carrier Takes Top Honors in Expedited Motor Carriers and South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers Categories. You can read further details here

YRC Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.65 on 08/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) full year performance was 111.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -25.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $5.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1123339 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) recorded performance in the market was 65.49%, having the revenues showcasing 152.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.88M, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the YRC Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.45, with a change in the price was noted +2.60. In a similar fashion, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +160.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,845,782 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

Raw Stochastic average of YRC Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of YRC Worldwide Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.00%, alongside a boost of 111.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.69% during last recorded quarter.