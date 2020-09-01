YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.79%: What to Expect?

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is priced at $53.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.39 and reached a high price of $51.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $51.38. The stock touched a low price of $50.28.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference. YETI Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Reintjes, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Carbone, will be participating in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live under “Events” at http://investors.yeti.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event. You can read further details here

YETI Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.04 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $15.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) full year performance was 81.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YETI Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 248.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.28 and $55.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 957098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) recorded performance in the market was 47.73%, having the revenues showcasing 54.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.40B, as it employees total of 790 workers.

The Analysts eye on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.43, with a change in the price was noted +29.86. In a similar fashion, YETI Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +128.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,957,977 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YETI is recording 1.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Technical rundown of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

Raw Stochastic average of YETI Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.20%.

Considering, the past performance of YETI Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.50%, alongside a boost of 81.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.81% during last recorded quarter.