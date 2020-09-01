Why is WidePoint Corporation (WYY) up 48.20% from the day 1 this year?

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is priced at $0.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.54 and reached a high price of $0.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.54. The stock touched a low price of $0.50.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, WidePoint To Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020. WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference, which is being held September 1-4, 2020. You can read further details here

WidePoint Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 06/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) full year performance was 48.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WidePoint Corporation shares are logging -47.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1074345 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WidePoint Corporation (WYY) recorded performance in the market was 29.40%, having the revenues showcasing -11.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.73M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6107, with a change in the price was noted +0.1315. In a similar fashion, WidePoint Corporation posted a movement of +34.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,185,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WYY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

Raw Stochastic average of WidePoint Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WidePoint Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.13%, alongside a boost of 48.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.66% during last recorded quarter.