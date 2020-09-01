Why is Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) down -8.75% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) was valued at $11.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.50 while reaching the peak value of $11.505 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.16. The stock current value is $11.16.

Recently in News on August 31, 2020, Alliance Data Launches New Private Label Credit Programs For Sally Beauty Holdings, Driving Customer Loyalty And Sales For Largest U.S. Distributor Of Professional Beauty Supplies. New credit programs for consumers and salon professionals provide enhanced digital customer experience. You can read further details here

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.42 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $6.28 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) full year performance was -8.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares are logging -49.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.28 and $21.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1568240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) recorded performance in the market was -38.85%, having the revenues showcasing -19.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 30050 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.91, with a change in the price was noted +2.14. In a similar fashion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +23.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,692,540 in trading volumes.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.08%, alongside a downfall of -8.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.19% during last recorded quarter.