Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) was down -31.75%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH). It is currently valued at $0.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.412, after setting-off with the price of $0.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.383 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.39.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, Atlas Financial Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notice of Additional Delinquency. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 18, 2020 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “Q2 Form 10-Q”). You can read further details here

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4500 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.2390 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/20.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) full year performance was -4.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2425544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) recorded performance in the market was -10.03%, having the revenues showcasing 16.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.45M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4907, with a change in the price was noted -0.0752. In a similar fashion, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -21.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,177,289 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFH is recording 5.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.55.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.91%, alongside a downfall of -4.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.96% during last recorded quarter.