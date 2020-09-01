Recent Change of 4.92% in the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), which is $3.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.2884 after opening rate of $3.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.995 before closing at $3.05.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Agile Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Paul Korner, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Paul Korner, MD, MBA, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Korner is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience, including significant experience within women’s healthcare. He will be responsible for supporting the commercial launch of Twirla®, advancing the Company’s internal pipeline and evaluating external growth opportunities. Dr. Korner will report to Al Altomari, Agile’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Agile Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.77 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) full year performance was 188.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -32.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 814.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1438396 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) recorded performance in the market was 28.00%, having the revenues showcasing 9.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 272.90M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agile Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.68, with a change in the price was noted +1.30. In a similar fashion, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +68.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,859,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agile Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.93%, alongside a boost of 188.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.59% during last recorded quarter.