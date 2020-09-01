Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -1.32%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL), which is $23.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.41 after opening rate of $25.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.075 before closing at $25.50.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Lumber Liquidators Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.59 on 08/24/20, with the lowest value was $3.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) full year performance was 154.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 536.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.77 and $29.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1555946 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) recorded performance in the market was 145.55%, having the revenues showcasing 132.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 676.04M, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.16, with a change in the price was noted +18.68. In a similar fashion, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +351.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,212,448 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LL is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 145.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 179.93%, alongside a boost of 154.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 132.01% during last recorded quarter.