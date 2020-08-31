Why is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) up 76.83% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It is currently valued at $0.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.05, after setting-off with the price of $0.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.90.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, NovaBay Appoints CEO Justin Hall to its Board of Directors. NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the appointment of President and CEO Justin Hall to the Company’s board of directors, effective August 21, 2020. Mr. Hall has been with NovaBay for seven years in various capacities, and fills a vacancy on the board following the resignation of Xiaopei (Ray) Wang. Board membership remains at six, including three independent directors. You can read further details here

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9400 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) full year performance was 76.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -51.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 290.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4065513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recorded performance in the market was 46.44%, having the revenues showcasing 9.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.61M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Specialists analysis on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0240, with a change in the price was noted +0.1836. In a similar fashion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +24.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,482,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBY is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.41%, alongside a boost of 76.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.07% during last recorded quarter.