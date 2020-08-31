Do Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) beta value of 1.45 signposts another twist?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.70 and reached a high price of $1.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.82. The stock touched a low price of $1.70.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Vislink Technologies Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results, Completes First Phase of Turnaround. Revenues Increased 11% and EBITDA Improved $3.5 Million Over Q1 2020, Best Financial Performance Since Company IPO. You can read further details here

Vislink Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.9400 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.6600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) full year performance was -63.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vislink Technologies Inc. shares are logging -80.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 776565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) recorded performance in the market was 19.19%, having the revenues showcasing -15.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.30M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7942, with a change in the price was noted +0.8570. In a similar fashion, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +97.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,335,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VISL is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vislink Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vislink Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.96%, alongside a downfall of -63.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.74% during last recorded quarter.