Analysts Mean recommendation for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is priced at $2.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.91 and reached a high price of $2.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.12. The stock touched a low price of $1.90.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 15.1% to $22.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA up 12.7% to $2.0 million. FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, highlighted by growth in adjusted EBITDA and net revenues.

FlexShopper Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.22 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) full year performance was 13.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FlexShopper Inc. shares are logging -28.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $3.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 703182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) recorded performance in the market was -16.21%, having the revenues showcasing 28.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.89M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, FlexShopper Inc. posted a movement of +109.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,347 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Raw Stochastic average of FlexShopper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FlexShopper Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.64%, alongside a boost of 13.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.48% during last recorded quarter.