Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.19

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is priced at $0.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.313 and reached a high price of $0.313, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.31. The stock touched a low price of $0.3031.

Recently in News on August 28, 2020, Torchlight Announces Drilling Completion on New Hazel Project Horizontal Well. PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), today reported that the recently announced well drilled by the option holders on the Hazel acreage has been drilled and cased. The rig will be released and preparations made for the frac to be delivered in early October. The horizontal portion of the well was successfully steered in the Wolfcamp A zone from start to finish and reached an approximate horizontal length of 7500 feet. You can read further details here

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0882 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2841 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was -75.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -75.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6066142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was -59.22%, having the revenues showcasing -11.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.48M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3668, with a change in the price was noted -0.0868. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of -20.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,052 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.38%, alongside a downfall of -75.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.93% during last recorded quarter.