SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Profit Margins posted 3.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) was valued at $13.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.20 while reaching the peak value of $13.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.73. The stock current value is $12.52.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, SciPlay Raises $82,000 For Direct Relief Through In-App Incentives. Social Gaming Company Leverages Millions of Gamers to Raise Money for Critical PPE During COVID-19. You can read further details here

SciPlay Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.23 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $5.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) full year performance was 29.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciPlay Corporation shares are logging -27.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.82 and $17.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1503364 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) recorded performance in the market was 5.86%, having the revenues showcasing -7.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 501 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the SciPlay Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.40, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, SciPlay Corporation posted a movement of +42.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 629,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCPL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

Raw Stochastic average of SciPlay Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SciPlay Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.92%, alongside a boost of 29.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.20% during last recorded quarter.