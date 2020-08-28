Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) was down -2.02%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT). It is currently valued at $6.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.46, after setting-off with the price of $6.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.44.

Recently in News on August 27, 2020, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend Suspension for Third and Fourth Quarters of 2020 and Provides Business Update. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company” or “ESRT”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced its decision to suspend its third and fourth quarter dividends to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units. You can read further details here

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.31 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $6.08 for the same time period, recorded on 08/21/20.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) full year performance was -53.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -57.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $14.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3675581 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) recorded performance in the market was -54.80%, having the revenues showcasing -4.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 831 workers.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.24, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of -28.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,848,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESRT is recording 2.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.07%, alongside a downfall of -53.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.83% during last recorded quarter.