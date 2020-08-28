Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.95M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Paychex Inc. (PAYX), which is $76.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $77.00 after opening rate of $76.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $75.965 before closing at $75.84.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Paychex Flex® Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business Core HR/Workforce Solution. Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, has earned industry recognition for its cloud-based HR technology application, Paychex Flex®. The platform was recognized with an HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business (SMB)-focused Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. The HR Tech Awards program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is designed to give buyers a shortlist of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs. You can read further details here

Paychex Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.54 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $47.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) full year performance was -5.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paychex Inc. shares are logging -15.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.87 and $90.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1337283 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paychex Inc. (PAYX) recorded performance in the market was -10.02%, having the revenues showcasing 5.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.51B, as it employees total of 15600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Paychex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.48, with a change in the price was noted +11.25. In a similar fashion, Paychex Inc. posted a movement of +17.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,145,264 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYX is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Raw Stochastic average of Paychex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paychex Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.21%, alongside a downfall of -5.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.89% during last recorded quarter.