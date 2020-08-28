CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.34M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It is currently valued at $14.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.22, after setting-off with the price of $15.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.04.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, CarParts.com Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option. CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (“CarParts.com”), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares of common stock. CarParts.com sold 4,900,000 shares of its common stock and the selling stockholder sold 2,000,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to CarParts.com from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs, was $63,700,000. CarParts.com did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder. You can read further details here

CarParts.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 1040.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CarParts.com Inc. shares are logging -10.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1309.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $16.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1480072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 566.36%, having the revenues showcasing 110.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 692.54M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Analysts verdict on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.49, with a change in the price was noted +12.93. In a similar fashion, CarParts.com Inc. posted a movement of +747.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,072,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CarParts.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 566.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 521.19%, alongside a boost of 1040.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.33% during last recorded quarter.