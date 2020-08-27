Recent Change of 0.10% in the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is priced at $0.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.916 and reached a high price of $0.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.94. The stock touched a low price of $0.9003.

Recently in News on August 27, 2020, iFresh Announces Completion of Acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.. iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, is pleased to announce that it has completed acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Jiuxiang”), a technology company that engages in supply chain financial services, integrated payment systems, and prepaid card marketing systems (the “Acquisition”). As a result of the Acquisition, Jiuxiang has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of iFresh. You can read further details here

iFresh Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8300 on 03/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.3450 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/20.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) full year performance was -42.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iFresh Inc. shares are logging -66.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $2.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1960309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) recorded performance in the market was 131.45%, having the revenues showcasing -12.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.36M, as it employees total of 276 workers.

Specialists analysis on iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iFresh Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1033, with a change in the price was noted -0.5140. In a similar fashion, iFresh Inc. posted a movement of -35.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 558,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IFMK is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.60%, alongside a downfall of -42.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.24% during last recorded quarter.