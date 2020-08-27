PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.15

At the end of the latest market close, PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) was valued at $0.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.78 while reaching the peak value of $0.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.78. The stock current value is $0.79.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, PEDEVCO Delivers Open Letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its Unit Holders, and the Operator of its Assets Regarding an Indication of Interest to Acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and Underlying Assets. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / On August 26, 2020, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”) delivered an open letter to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee of the SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)(the “Trustee” and the “Trust”), the common unit holders of the Trust, and Avalon Energy, LLC as a holder of Trust common units and the operator of the assets underlying the Trust, regarding PEDEVCO’s previously delivered letter indicating its interest regarding a potential acquisition of all the common units of the Trust (the “Trust Units”), its underlying assets, and operatorship thereof, which open letter is included in this release below. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8200 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.6668 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/20.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was -49.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -60.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1870729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was -52.70%, having the revenues showcasing 0.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.05M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Specialists analysis on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8459, with a change in the price was noted -0.3648. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of -31.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 82,544 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.29%, alongside a downfall of -49.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.95% during last recorded quarter.