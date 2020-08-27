Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.39M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), which is $62.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.77 after opening rate of $62.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $61.00 before closing at $61.45.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (includes the contribution of an additional sales week versus the prior year). You can read further details here

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.32 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $39.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) full year performance was -10.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares are logging -35.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.06 and $96.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648018 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recorded performance in the market was -28.57%, having the revenues showcasing 3.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.05B, as it employees total of 7700 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.18, with a change in the price was noted +10.88. In a similar fashion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +20.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,413,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LW is recording 14.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.30%, alongside a downfall of -10.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.07% during last recorded quarter.