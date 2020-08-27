Here is why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recent weekly performance of 1.56% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It is currently valued at $18.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.28, after setting-off with the price of $17.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.99.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary Williams Scotsman International, Inc. (the “WSII”) has priced its offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). WillScot Mobile Mini intends to use the offering proceeds to redeem all $441 million in aggregate principal amount remaining outstanding of WSII’s 6.875% senior secured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), after giving effect to the redemption of 10% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, as announced on July 27, 2020. The remaining net proceeds from the offering, if any, will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes (which may include a repayment of a portion of WSII’s existing ABL credit facility). You can read further details here

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $7.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 35.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -7.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.45 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1623427 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was -1.46%, having the revenues showcasing 35.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.14B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.59, with a change in the price was noted +9.60. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +111.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,711,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 3.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.80.

Technical breakdown of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.65%, alongside a boost of 35.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.16% during last recorded quarter.