Here is why Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.74%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), which is $6.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.43 after opening rate of $4.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.84 before closing at $5.35.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, LD Micro: Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD-500. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online. You can read further details here

Rekor Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $2.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) full year performance was 61.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rekor Systems Inc. shares are logging 18.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.85 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3602268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) recorded performance in the market was 40.05%, having the revenues showcasing 52.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.77M, as it employees total of 472 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rekor Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.13. In a similar fashion, Rekor Systems Inc. posted a movement of +96.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,478 in trading volumes.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rekor Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.13%, alongside a boost of 61.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.42% during last recorded quarter.