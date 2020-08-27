eGain Corporation (EGAN) is on the roll with an average volume of 163.35K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of eGain Corporation (EGAN). It is currently valued at $12.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.49, after setting-off with the price of $11.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.44.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, eGain to Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on September 2, 2020. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast. You can read further details here

eGain Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.38 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $4.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) full year performance was 74.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eGain Corporation shares are logging 0.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $12.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eGain Corporation (EGAN) recorded performance in the market was 44.44%, having the revenues showcasing 13.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 352.35M, as it employees total of 475 workers.

The Analysts eye on eGain Corporation (EGAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.84, with a change in the price was noted +4.85. In a similar fashion, eGain Corporation posted a movement of +66.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 168,106 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGAN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of eGain Corporation (EGAN)

Raw Stochastic average of eGain Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.69%.

Considering, the past performance of eGain Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.58%, alongside a boost of 74.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.16% during last recorded quarter.