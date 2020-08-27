Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.82M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8299 after opening rate of $0.8299 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7901 before closing at $0.82.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, Dolphin Entertainment to Present at LD Micro’s “LD 500” Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at 2:40 PM ET. NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, today announced that Bill O’Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro’s “LD 500” Virtual Investor Conference, on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at 2:40 PM Eastern Time, and will conduct one-on-one virtual investor meetings. You can read further details here

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4900 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.3268 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) full year performance was -15.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -65.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1622477 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) recorded performance in the market was 17.79%, having the revenues showcasing 54.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.09M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7910, with a change in the price was noted +0.3532. In a similar fashion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +67.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,560,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLPN is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical breakdown of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.83%, alongside a downfall of -15.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.55% during last recorded quarter.