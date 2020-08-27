Analysts Mean recommendation for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). It is currently valued at $61.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $58.7893, after setting-off with the price of $58.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $57.4268 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $58.26.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results. Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

Planet Fitness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.77 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) full year performance was -16.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Fitness Inc. shares are logging -30.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $88.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 966582 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) recorded performance in the market was -21.99%, having the revenues showcasing -10.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.90B, as it employees total of 1464 workers.

Analysts verdict on Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.19, with a change in the price was noted +18.10. In a similar fashion, Planet Fitness Inc. posted a movement of +42.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,287,278 in trading volumes.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Planet Fitness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.16%, alongside a downfall of -16.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.36% during last recorded quarter.