Why is Teradyne Inc. (TER) up 72.18% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Teradyne Inc. (TER) was valued at $89.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $89.51 while reaching the peak value of $90.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $89.16. The stock current value is $90.31.

Recently in News on August 20, 2020, Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2020. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.44 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $42.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was 72.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -3.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.87 and $93.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1157871 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 32.44%, having the revenues showcasing 33.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.12B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Teradyne Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.57, with a change in the price was noted +36.88. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of +69.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,121,089 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Teradyne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.01%, alongside a boost of 72.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.61% during last recorded quarter.