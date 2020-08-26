Recent Change of 1.87% in the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) is priced at $1.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.05 and reached a high price of $1.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.07. The stock touched a low price of $1.01.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Completes Approximately US$5 Million Sales of 12,000 tons of Soybean Meal Within a Week. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“PLIN” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today announced that its controlled subsidiary Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. (“JMC”) has completed approximately USD 5 million in sales of soybean meal between within one week. The Company entered into a purchase contract (the “Contract”) with China Grain Reserve Corporation’s (“Sinograin”) Zhenjiang Branch to sell 12,000 tons of soybean meal to Sinograin. Soybean meal is produced by the residue after oil extraction and is used in food and animal feed as a protein supplement. You can read further details here

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7399 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 08/25/20.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) full year performance was -76.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares are logging -78.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $5.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16477898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) recorded performance in the market was -72.56%, having the revenues showcasing -37.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.57M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5153, with a change in the price was noted -0.6550. In a similar fashion, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -37.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 598,062 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN)

Raw Stochastic average of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.29%, alongside a downfall of -76.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.43% during last recorded quarter.