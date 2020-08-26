Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) market price of $0.32 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE). It is currently valued at $0.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.324, after setting-off with the price of $0.311. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3029 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.32.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Just Energy Announces Amendments to Recapitalization Plan, Support Agreements with Convertible Debenture Holders, and Updated Timing for Approval Votes. Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced updated terms for the Company’s proposed recapitalization plan (the “Recapitalization”) and commitments of support for the Recapitalization from holders of approximately C$68 million principal amount of the Company’s outstanding C$100 million 6.75% subordinated convertible debentures due March 31, 2023 (TSX: JE.DB.D) and C$160 million 6.75% subordinated convertible debentures due December 31, 2021 (TSX: JE.DB.C) (together, the “Subordinated Convertible Debentures”). You can read further details here

Just Energy Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.2820 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/20.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) full year performance was -74.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -88.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $2.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2699373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) recorded performance in the market was -81.14%, having the revenues showcasing -27.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.04M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Just Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4442, with a change in the price was noted -0.2055. In a similar fashion, Just Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of -38.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,451,359 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Just Energy Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.96%, alongside a downfall of -74.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.34% during last recorded quarter.