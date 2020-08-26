Here is why CohBar Inc. (CWBR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.56%

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) is priced at $0.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.495, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.44. The stock touched a low price of $1.40.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, CohBar Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,300,000 units at a price to the public of $1.22 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one warrant to purchase 0.75 of a share of common stock at a per share exercise price of $1.44. Each warrant will be exercisable for five years from the closing date of the offering. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about August 28, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,845,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 1,383,750 shares of common stock. You can read further details here

CohBar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2500 on 05/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) full year performance was -1.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CohBar Inc. shares are logging -76.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4122373 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CohBar Inc. (CWBR) recorded performance in the market was -10.00%, having the revenues showcasing -44.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.80M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CohBar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0489, with a change in the price was noted -0.0867. In a similar fashion, CohBar Inc. posted a movement of -8.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 297,436 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CWBR is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

Raw Stochastic average of CohBar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.18%, alongside a downfall of -1.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.62% during last recorded quarter.