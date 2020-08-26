Gear up for the change! Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has hit the volume of 5179837

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is priced at $3.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.20 and reached a high price of $7.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.88. The stock touched a low price of $6.75.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Garrett Motion Exploring Alternatives for Balance Sheet Restructuring. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced that, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors, it is exploring alternatives for addressing its previously disclosed balance sheet concerns. You can read further details here

Garrett Motion Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.69 on 01/15/20, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) full year performance was -33.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Garrett Motion Inc. shares are logging -68.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $12.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5179837 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) recorded performance in the market was -31.13%, having the revenues showcasing 31.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 505.61M, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Garrett Motion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, Garrett Motion Inc. posted a movement of +41.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 940,244 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Garrett Motion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Garrett Motion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.31%, alongside a downfall of -33.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.30% during last recorded quarter.