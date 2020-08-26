Gear up for the change! Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has hit the volume of 2235211

At the end of the latest market close, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) was valued at $11.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.42 while reaching the peak value of $11.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.14. The stock current value is $11.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.10 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $6.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) full year performance was -11.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares are logging -30.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $16.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2235211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) recorded performance in the market was -23.62%, having the revenues showcasing 24.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.54, with a change in the price was noted +4.56. In a similar fashion, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. posted a movement of +67.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,853,514 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Raw Stochastic average of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.24%, alongside a downfall of -11.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.67% during last recorded quarter.