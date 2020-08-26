Gear up for the change! Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) has hit the volume of 1379299

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH), which is $15.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.20 after opening rate of $14.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.04 before closing at $13.90.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Collier Creek Holdings Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details. Collier Creek Holdings (“Collier Creek”) (NYSE: CCH, CCH.U, CCH WS), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, Collier Creek’s extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), will be held remotely by teleconference. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated as of June 5, 2020 (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among Collier Creek, Utz Brands Holdings, LLC (“Utz”) and certain holders of Utz. You can read further details here

Collier Creek Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.20 on 08/25/20, with the lowest value was $9.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) full year performance was 49.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collier Creek Holdings shares are logging 1.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $14.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1379299 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) recorded performance in the market was 45.91%, having the revenues showcasing 38.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 660.00M.

Analysts verdict on Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Collier Creek Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.35, with a change in the price was noted +4.76. In a similar fashion, Collier Creek Holdings posted a movement of +46.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 799,548 in trading volumes.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Collier Creek Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Collier Creek Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.50%, alongside a boost of 49.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.89% during last recorded quarter.