Do JanOne Inc. (JAN) beta value of 1.33 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JanOne Inc. (JAN), which is $7.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.7999 after opening rate of $7.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.00 before closing at $7.25.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, JanOne Advances its Potential Peripheral Artery Disease and Covid-19 Vascular Inflammation Treatment Towards Trial Readiness. Engineering batch for JAN101 complete and expectations are for GMP batch production to begin within 30 days. You can read further details here

JanOne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.10 on 08/26/20, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) full year performance was 19.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JanOne Inc. shares are logging -18.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 277.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $9.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2398259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JanOne Inc. (JAN) recorded performance in the market was 144.93%, having the revenues showcasing 116.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.91M, as it employees total of 154 workers.

Specialists analysis on JanOne Inc. (JAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JanOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.44, with a change in the price was noted +5.28. In a similar fashion, JanOne Inc. posted a movement of +247.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 321,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAN is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: JanOne Inc. (JAN)

Raw Stochastic average of JanOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 144.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.80%, alongside a boost of 19.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 107.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.42% during last recorded quarter.