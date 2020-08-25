Why is Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) up 166.90% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) was valued at $11.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.50 while reaching the peak value of $12.529 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.07. The stock current value is $11.61.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2020 Results. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Atomera Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.94 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $2.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) full year performance was 166.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atomera Incorporated shares are logging -10.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 358.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.53 and $12.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1087570 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) recorded performance in the market was 276.95%, having the revenues showcasing 44.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.78M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atomera Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.29, with a change in the price was noted +8.16. In a similar fashion, Atomera Incorporated posted a movement of +236.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 478,909 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATOM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atomera Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atomera Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 276.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.02%, alongside a boost of 166.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.40% during last recorded quarter.