Time to Buy Beat-Down Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) was valued at $0.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6799 while reaching the peak value of $0.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.59. The stock current value is $0.60.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, Bionano Genomics Acquires Diagnostics Services Provider Lineagen, Inc. to Accelerate Clinical Adoption of Saphyr for Digital Cytogenetics. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it has acquired Lineagen Inc., a Salt Lake City, Utah based genetic diagnostic company, further supporting our market leadership in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genetic diagnostics for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders. Bionano aims to revolutionize clinical genome testing and genomics research by making comprehensive structural variation analysis a routine process that is accurate, streamlined, efficient and cost effective. Bionano’s Saphyr genome imaging platform has been shown to outperform the current gold standard methods for clinical cytogenetic testing, karyotyping, chromosomal microarray (CMA) and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH). Lineagen specializes in pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder and developmental delay, and has developed proprietary technology and commercialized multiple LDTs. With the acquisition of Lineagen, Bionano adds CLIA-certified diagnostic testing services along with expertise in commercializing cytogenetic assays, genetic counseling, third party payor contracts and reimbursement. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -61.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -87.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4267235 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -50.46%, having the revenues showcasing 22.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.90M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5235, with a change in the price was noted +0.3402. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +131.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,756,822 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.05%, alongside a downfall of -61.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.57% during last recorded quarter.