South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is on the roll with an average volume of 862.75K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) was valued at $23.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.39 while reaching the peak value of $23.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.23. The stock current value is $23.42.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, Captona Forms Catamaran Renewables, a Joint Venture with South Jersey Industries; Announces 7.5 MW Fuel Cell Portfolio Acquisition in New York. Captona, a North America-focused investment company specializing in power generation and energy infrastructure assets, today announced the formation of Catamaran Renewables (Catamaran), a 50/50 joint venture between Captona and SJI (NYSE: SJI) subsidiary Marina Energy, to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects.

South Jersey Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.43 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $19.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) full year performance was -23.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, South Jersey Industries Inc. shares are logging -29.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.62 and $33.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1080140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) recorded performance in the market was -28.99%, having the revenues showcasing -16.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.36B, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

The Analysts eye on South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted a movement of +4.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 869,507 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SJI is recording 1.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Technical rundown of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

Raw Stochastic average of South Jersey Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.30%.

Considering, the past performance of South Jersey Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.04%, alongside a downfall of -23.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.21% during last recorded quarter.