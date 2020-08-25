Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Equifax Inc. (EFX) was up 0.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Equifax Inc. (EFX) was valued at $159.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $159.51 while reaching the peak value of $159.815 and lowest value recorded on the day was $157.22. The stock current value is $159.38.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, Equifax Introduces New COVID-19 Response RECOVERY Solution Suite. Response RECOVERY Leverages Advanced Equifax Analytics and Differentiated Data Assets to Help Lenders and Service Providers Support Their Customers in a Time of Need. You can read further details here

Equifax Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $181.76 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $103.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) full year performance was 12.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equifax Inc. shares are logging -12.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $103.01 and $181.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183044 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equifax Inc. (EFX) recorded performance in the market was 13.75%, having the revenues showcasing 5.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.62B, as it employees total of 11200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Equifax Inc. (EFX)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Equifax Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 155.03, with a change in the price was noted +45.91. In a similar fashion, Equifax Inc. posted a movement of +40.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 910,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFX is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Technical rundown of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Raw Stochastic average of Equifax Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Equifax Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.72%, alongside a boost of 12.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.38% during last recorded quarter.