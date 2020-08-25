Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) market price of $18.36 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is priced at $18.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.8147 and reached a high price of $18.845, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.33. The stock touched a low price of $17.8602.

Recently in News on August 21, 2020, Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Drive Multicloud Strategies for Customers. Rackspace Technology ™ (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced key developments resulting from its partnership with Pure Storage™ (NYSE: PSTG), initially launched in February 2019. The collaboration solidified Rackspace as the largest global Managed Service Provider member of the Pure Partner Program. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -8.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $20.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1909730 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was 12.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.64B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rackspace Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 5.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.88.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Rackspace Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.02%. The shares 0.27% in the 7-day charts.