Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Profit Margins posted -3.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) was valued at $29.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.57 while reaching the peak value of $30.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.52. The stock current value is $28.69.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Progyny, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results. Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $64.6 MillionPatient Return to Treatment Faster Than ExpectedIssues Revenue Guidance of $323.0 to $340.0 Million for Full Year 2020, Reflecting Growth of 41% to 48%Issues Revenue Guidance of $88.0 to $95.0 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020, Reflecting Growth of 44% to 55%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progyny Inc. shares are logging -21.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.29 and $36.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1203751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) recorded performance in the market was 4.52%, having the revenues showcasing 19.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.60B, as it employees total of 167 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Progyny Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.69, with a change in the price was noted +11.16. In a similar fashion, Progyny Inc. posted a movement of +63.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 868,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGNY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Progyny Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.52%. The shares increased approximately by -2.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.24% during last recorded quarter.