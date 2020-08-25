Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.02M

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.713 and reached a high price of $0.7577, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.74. The stock touched a low price of $0.676.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Medley Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) (“MDLY” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Medley Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/20.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) full year performance was -78.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medley Management Inc. shares are logging -80.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1318168 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) recorded performance in the market was -76.02%, having the revenues showcasing 79.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.86M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medley Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6205, with a change in the price was noted +0.1585. In a similar fashion, Medley Management Inc. posted a movement of +28.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,279 in trading volumes.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Medley Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Medley Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.56%, alongside a downfall of -78.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.67% during last recorded quarter.