Here is why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) recent weekly performance of -20.06% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It is currently valued at $13.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.579, after setting-off with the price of $14.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.57.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, Lawsuit for Investors in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors NASDAQ: CODX shares. Investors, who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554. The plaintiff alleges that Co-Diagnostics announced that it had received regulatory clearance to sell its tests in the European Community on February 24, 2020—the first company in the world to receive this clearance and that on April 6, 2020 the company announced that it had received emergency use authorization for its tests from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose to an all-time high stock price of $29.72 per share on March 14, 2020. The plaintiff says that throughout this time and thereafter, Co-Diagnostics, its Chief Technology Officer, and its other officers and directors made unequivocal statements to the market that its Covid-19 tests were 100% accurate, while in reality the test are materially less than 100% accurate. The plaintiff claims that the crash came when Co-Diagnostics began acting evasively about its Covid-19 tests' true accuracy and regulatory authorities contradicted claims made by Co-Diagnostics about the accuracy of diagnostic tests. Then on May 14, 2020, Co-Diagnostics was set to announce its first quarter earnings after markets closed. Before the markets closed and before the earnings call, however, news outlets reported that Co-Diagnostics was reticent to participate in U.S.-based testing to verify its accuracy claims. Those who purchased Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.99 on 08/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/20.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) full year performance was 1012.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -57.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1444.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $30.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1670098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) recorded performance in the market was 1304.16%, having the revenues showcasing -30.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.78M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Analysts verdict on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.25, with a change in the price was noted +4.59. In a similar fashion, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of +54.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,744,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CODX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Co-Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1304.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 191.31%, alongside a boost of 1012.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.28% during last recorded quarter.