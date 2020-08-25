Gear up for the change! Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has hit the volume of 1080288

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is priced at $62.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $63.17 and reached a high price of $63.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $62.48. The stock touched a low price of $61.89.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Rapid7 Named a Leader in Midsize Managed Security Services Providers Report from Independent Research Firm. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020” report by Forrester Research Inc. The report also states that the company’s “recent acquisitions improved network analysis and visibility (NAV), making the portfolio comprehensive enough to become a viable alternative to traditional MSSP,” and states that “customers raved about how Rapid7’s dedicated staff provide a huge benefit.”. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.26 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $31.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was 17.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging -2.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.34 and $64.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1080288 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was 12.10%, having the revenues showcasing 36.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.25B, as it employees total of 1544 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.81, with a change in the price was noted +22.86. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of +57.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 735,373 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPD is recording 4.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.13%, alongside a boost of 17.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.64% during last recorded quarter.