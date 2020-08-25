FTS International Inc. (FTSI) market price of $3.15 offers the impression of an exciting value play

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) is priced at $3.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.01 and reached a high price of $3.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.96. The stock touched a low price of $1.01.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, FTS International Announces Agreement With Majority of Its Secured Debtholders on Restructuring Support Agreement to Convert Over $400 Million of Debt to Equity. Company will emerge debt-free, paving the way for future strategic growth. You can read further details here

FTS International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $1.01 for the same time period, recorded on 08/24/20.

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) full year performance was -93.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FTS International Inc. shares are logging -95.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $71.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1163178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FTS International Inc. (FTSI) recorded performance in the market was -84.86%, having the revenues showcasing -50.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.55M, as it employees total of 1250 workers.

Analysts verdict on FTS International Inc. (FTSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, FTS International Inc. posted a movement of -21.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,533 in trading volumes.

FTS International Inc. (FTSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FTS International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FTS International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.71%, alongside a downfall of -93.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -46.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.93% during last recorded quarter.