Why is Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) up 196.64% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) was valued at $1.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.2964 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.97. The stock current value is $0.99.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Hudson Technologies Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) today announced that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days (the “Compliance Letter”). Accordingly, Hudson has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed. You can read further details here

Hudson Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) full year performance was 196.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are logging -35.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1318614 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) recorded performance in the market was 1.02%, having the revenues showcasing 13.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.67M, as it employees total of 234 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9641, with a change in the price was noted +0.2978. In a similar fashion, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +43.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 187,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HDSN is recording 2.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.80.

Technical breakdown of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hudson Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.09%, alongside a boost of 196.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.64% during last recorded quarter.