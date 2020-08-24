Time to Buy Beat-Down Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Synchrony Financial (SYF) was valued at $23.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.90 while reaching the peak value of $24.275 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.82. The stock current value is $23.91.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Progressive enters the rapidly growing voluntary benefit market by expanding pet health insurance plan offering. Teams with Pets Best to debut new benefit product for employers. You can read further details here

Synchrony Financial had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.43 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $12.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) full year performance was -27.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synchrony Financial shares are logging -37.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.15 and $38.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2238758 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synchrony Financial (SYF) recorded performance in the market was -33.60%, having the revenues showcasing 33.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.98B, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Synchrony Financial a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.88, with a change in the price was noted +7.82. In a similar fashion, Synchrony Financial posted a movement of +48.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,133,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYF is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Synchrony Financial, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.86%, alongside a downfall of -27.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.95% during last recorded quarter.