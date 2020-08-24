Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was up 3.90%

At the end of the latest market close, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was valued at $61.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $61.51 while reaching the peak value of $63.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $61.29. The stock current value is $63.93.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Royal Caribbean Group secures a commitment for a $700 million facility. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today announced that it has secured a binding commitment from Morgan Stanley for a $700 million term loan facility. The Company may draw on the facility at any time prior to August 12, 2021. Once drawn, the loan will bear interest at L + 3.75% and will mature 364 days from funding. The facility will be guaranteed by RCI Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that owns the equity interests in subsidiaries that own seven of the Company’s vessels. The Company has the ability to increase the capacity of the facility by an additional $300 million from time to time subject to the receipt of additional or increased commitments and the issuance of guarantees from additional subsidiaries of the Company. If drawn, the Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $135.32 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $19.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) full year performance was -42.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Group shares are logging -52.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $135.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7034976 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) recorded performance in the market was -53.91%, having the revenues showcasing 42.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.21B, as it employees total of 85300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.53, with a change in the price was noted +37.96. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Group posted a movement of +147.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,916,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.98.

Technical breakdown of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Royal Caribbean Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.31%, alongside a downfall of -42.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.63% during last recorded quarter.