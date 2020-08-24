Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) was down -34.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) was valued at $33.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.56 while reaching the peak value of $34.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.03. The stock current value is $21.86.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, Odonate Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-line Results from CONTESSA, a Phase 3 Study of Tesetaxel in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer. CONTESSA Achieved Primary Endpoint – Tesetaxel Plus a Reduced Dose of Capecitabine Significantly Improved Progression-free Survival (PFS) Versus the Approved Dose of Capecitabine Alone (Hazard Ratio=0.716; p=0.003). You can read further details here

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.50 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $18.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) full year performance was 0.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -52.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.07 and $46.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1332518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) recorded performance in the market was 3.36%, having the revenues showcasing 7.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 134 workers.

The Analysts eye on Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.36, with a change in the price was noted -3.46. In a similar fashion, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -13.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ODT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

Raw Stochastic average of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Odonate Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.42%, alongside a boost of 0.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.98% during last recorded quarter.